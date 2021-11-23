YouTube
    "25 Congress MLAs will join AAP by evening, if..." Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Nov 23: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that at least 25 MLAs from the Congress party are in touch with his party, but we do not want to 'accept Congress' junk' into AAP.

    Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said "Many from Congress are in touch with us. But we do not want to take their junk. I assure you that if we start taking their junk, we will have 25 MLAs and two-three MPs from Congress by today evening."

    Kejriwal also hailed the courage shown by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has exposed the false promises made by the Charanjit Singh Channi government.

    "He (Sidhu) is raising people-centric issues but the entire Congress party is trying to suppress his voice. First, it was Captain (Amarinder Singh), now it's Channi," he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 14:04 [IST]
