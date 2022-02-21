I come to Manipur with humility, BJP-RSS with a sense of superiority: Rahul Gandhi

246 crorepatis in fray for 5th phase of UP elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: Out of 685 candidates contesting the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 185 have declared pending criminal cases against themselves.

141(21%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among the major parties,42(71%) out of 59 candidates analysed from SP, 4(57%) out of 7 candidates analysed from Apna Dal Soneylal, 25 (48%) out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 23 (38%) out of 61 candidates analysed from BSP, 23 (38%) out of 61 candidates analysed from INC and 10 (19%) out of 52 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties,29(49%) out of 59 candidates analysed from SP, 2(29%) out of 7 candidates analysed from Apna Dal Soneylal, 22 (42%) out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 17 (28%) out of 61 candidates analysed from BSP, 17 (28%) out of 61 candidates analysed from INC and 7 (14%) out of 52 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

12 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 12 candidates 1 candidate has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).

8 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves. 31 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

39(64%) out of 61 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Out of the 685 candidates, 246(36%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 47(90%) out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 6(86%) out of 7 candidates analysed from Apna Dal Soneylal, 49(83%) out of 59 candidates analysed from SP, 44(72%) out of 61 candidates analysed from BSP, 30(49%) out of 61 candidates analysed from INC and 11(21%) out of 52 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase V is Rs 2.48 Crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 52 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 9.95 Crores, 59 SP candidates analysed is Rs 5.90 Crores, 61 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.63 Crores, 61 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 2.90 Crores and 52 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 80.70 Lakhs.

Other details:

248(36%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 368 (54%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 69(10%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

90(13%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase V.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 16:41 [IST]