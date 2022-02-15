245 crorepatis, 135 with criminal background in UP’s phase 3 elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 135 of the 623 candidates have pending criminal cases against them.

103(17%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Criminal background:

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties,30(52%) out of 58 candidates analysed from SP, 25(46%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP, 23 (39%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 20 (36%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC and 11 (22%) out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties,21(36%) out of 58 candidates analysed from SP, 20(36%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP, 18(31%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 10(18%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC and 11 (22%) out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 11 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 11 candidates 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 18 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies*: 26(44%) out of 59 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial background:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 623 candidates, 245(39%) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 52(90%) out of 58 candidates analysed from SP, 48(87%) out of 55 candidates analysed from BJP, 46(78%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 29(52%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC and 18(37%) out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase III is Rs 2.82 Crores.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 58 SP candidates analysed is Rs. 9.19 Crores, 55 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 6.74 Crores, 56 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 4.60 Crores, 59 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.28 Crores and 49 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.31 Crores.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 241(39%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 300 (48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 81(13%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 1 candidate has declared his age 83 years.

Gender details of candidates: 96(15%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase III.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 16:02 [IST]