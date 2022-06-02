24-year-old Gujarat woman set to marry herself in India’s first sologamy

New Delhi, Jun 02: On June 11, India is all set to enter the list of countries to witness a sologamy marriage. Kshama Bindu, a 24-year-old woman from Vadodara in Gujarat, is all set to marry herself.

The wedding will take place on June 11, according to the Hindu customs such as pheras, wedding vows etc.

Interestingly, after the wedding, she has also planned a Goa honeymoon for herself. The only things missing from this unique wedding will be the groom and the baraat.

Speaking to TOI, Kshama, from Gotri said,"Ever since my teens, I never wanted to get married. The tradition, somehow, never appealed to me. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself. It's called Sologamy."

Not just this, Kshama hasalso prepared five vows for her sologamy wedding that will be held at a temple in Gotri on June 11.

Kshama , who graduated in Sociology from MS University and now works at a private firm outsourcing manpower, said that through her self marriage she is trying to spread the message of "women matter" across the country.

"Some might perceive self-marriage as irrelevant. But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter," she said.

Kshama's parents have given their blessings for her self-marriage. "They said that as long as it makes me happy, they are fine with it," she added.

Invitations for Kshama's self-marriage have been sent to around 15 friends and colleagues. The wedding functions will start on June 9 with the mehendi ceremony.

