231 crorepatis, 167 candidates with criminal antecedents in Phase 4 of UP polls

New Delhi, Feb 17: Out of 621 candidates contesting in the fourth phase 167 (27%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

129(21%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among the major parties,31(53%) out of 58 candidates analysed from INC, 30(53%) out of 57 candidates analysed from SP, 26 (44%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 23 (40%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BJP and 11 (24%) out of 45 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties,22(38%) out of 58 candidates analysed from INC, 22(39%) out of 57 candidates analysed from SP, 22 (37%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 17 (30%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BJP and 9 (20%) out of 45 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

9 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 9 candidates 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

5 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

14 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

29(49%) out of 59 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Out of the 621 candidates, 231(37%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 50(88%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BJP, 48(84%) out of 57 candidates analysed from SP, 44(75%) out of 59 candidates analysed from BSP, 28(48%) out of 58 candidates analysed from INC and 16(36%) out of 45 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase IV is Rs 2.46 Crores. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 7.57 Crores, 57 SP candidates analysed is Rs 5.65 Crores, 59 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.71Crores, 58 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 3.33 Crores and 45 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 2.08 Crores.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 223(36%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 336 (54%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years.

There are 62(10%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of candidates: 91(15%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase IV.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 17:30 [IST]