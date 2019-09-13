  • search
    23-yr-old Chennai techie Subhasri killed after AIADMK banner falls on her

    By Shreya
    |

    Chennai, Sep 13: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old software engineer was killed in Chennai on Thursday after an illegal hoarding fell on her, following which she was hit by a water tanker.

    The incident happened around 2:30 pm at Pallikaranai in South Chennai when Subashree was returning home after her exam. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) banners were erected by a former party councilor.

    Chennai techie Subhasri
    Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin slammed the government and alleged woman's death was caused by the negligence of state government and 'inefficient' officers.

    "Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers. Illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family. How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?" Stalin tweeted.

    Noida: Techie dies of heart attack after spat with traffic police

    Recently, a Noida resident had alleged that his 35-year-old son died of heart attack at a hospital after an altercation with the traffic police over a suspected violation.

    The Noida police said the incident took place on September 8 evening in Ghaziabad and the traffic police personnel involved were from that district.

    The deceased worked at a software company. The man, a diabetic, was in his car with his elderly parents when the traffic policemen intercepted him for checking near the CISF Cut

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
