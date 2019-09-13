23-yr-old Chennai techie Subhasri killed after AIADMK banner falls on her

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Chennai, Sep 13: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old software engineer was killed in Chennai on Thursday after an illegal hoarding fell on her, following which she was hit by a water tanker.

The incident happened around 2:30 pm at Pallikaranai in South Chennai when Subashree was returning home after her exam. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) banners were erected by a former party councilor.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin slammed the government and alleged woman's death was caused by the negligence of state government and 'inefficient' officers.

"Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers. Illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family. How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?" Stalin tweeted.

