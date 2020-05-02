2,293 COVID-19 cases in largest single day spike; total at 37,336, death toll at 1,218

New Delhi, May 02: The total number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 37,336 while the death toll has increased to 1,218, according to health ministry data.

India has witnessed the rise of 2,293 cases as the biggest single-day jump while the number of deaths increased by 71 in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally surged to 37,336 on Saturday after 2,293 cases were reported since Friday.

Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to register maximum fresh cases on Friday, with the former registering 11,506 positive cases following 485 deaths.

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown has been extended by two more weeks beyond May 4, the Ministry Home Affairs has said on Friday evening.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across the country, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools and colleges and other educational and training and coaching institutions.

The MHA said it issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red, Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted significant relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange areas, the MHA said.