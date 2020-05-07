  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    22 more BSF 138 battalion test positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: Twenty-two people linked to a Border Security Force battalion in Dhalai district tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in Tripura to 64, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

    The total active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 62 in the state after 22 people from the 138th battalion at Ambassa tested positive.

    22 more BSF 138 battalion test positive for COVID-19

    "Alert! 22 persons from 138-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 POSITIVE today including 18 male, 1 female, 3 children," Deb tweeted on Wednesday night.

    35 BSF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur

    "Total #COVID19 POSITIVE cases in Tripura stands at 64 (2 already discharged, so active cases: 62) Dont Panic, Govt is working vigilantly," Deb said.

    Two BSF jawans of 138 battalion headquarters at Ambassa in Dhalai district had tested positive on May 2. The very next day, 12 more BSF personnel tested positive.

    On May 4, 13 more tested positive and on May 5, another 13 BSF jawans tested positive for COVID-19.

    All the COVID-19 positive persons are either BSF personnel or their family members.

    Earlier in the day, the Tripura government asked the BSF Inspector General (Tripura) Solomon Minz to conduct an inquiry on the spurt of COVID-19 cases among jawans of the 138 battalion of the paramilitary force posted in Dhalai district and submit a report within seven days.

    Law Minister Ratan Nath said the Principal Secretary (Home) Barun Kumar Sahu had written a Minz, asking him to inquire into the origin of the COVID-19 cases and submit a report within seven days.

    The state government has declared Dhalai district as red zone and marked three locations -- the battalion headquarters, a base camp at Gandacherra and a border outpost with Bangladesh at Kareena as containment zones.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bsf

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X