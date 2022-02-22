22-02-2022: It is a Palindrome Day today

New Delhi, Feb 22: Today's date, 22/02/22, is a palindrome date when written in dd-mm-yyyy format. It means that day's date can be read the same way backwards and forwards. The next time this will happen will be in 2422.

A Palindrome Day happens when the day's date can be read the same backwards as well as forward.

What is significant is that such dates are a rarity and tend to occur only in the first few centuries of a millennium.

According to a finding, there are 21 Palindrome dates in the current century as per the dd-mm-yyyy format, whereas in mm-dd-yyyy format there are 12 such days.

Palindrome dates in February

2-20-22

2-21-22

2-22-22

2-23-22

2-24-22

2-25-22

2-26-22

2-27-22

2-28-22

