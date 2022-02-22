YouTube
    22-02-2022: It is a Palindrome Day today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Today's date, 22/02/22, is a palindrome date when written in dd-mm-yyyy format. It means that day's date can be read the same way backwards and forwards. The next time this will happen will be in 2422.

    22-02-2022: It is a Palindrome Day today

    A Palindrome Day happens when the day's date can be read the same backwards as well as forward.

    What is significant is that such dates are a rarity and tend to occur only in the first few centuries of a millennium.

    According to a finding, there are 21 Palindrome dates in the current century as per the dd-mm-yyyy format, whereas in mm-dd-yyyy format there are 12 such days.
    Palindrome dates in February

    • 2-20-22
    • 2-21-22
    • 2-22-22
    • 2-23-22
    • 2-24-22
    • 2-25-22
    • 2-26-22
    • 2-27-22
    • 2-28-22

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:38 [IST]
