YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Wishes, messages and more

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year celebrations are likely to be muted. On July 26, India will observe the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day in 1999, India successfully regained command over all the high outposts.

    kargil vijay diwas

    Here are some of the wishes and messages to send it to your dear ones

    a. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Salutes our national heroes! Jai Hind Vande Mataram.

    b. Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

    Mai UP 112 bula loonga: UP Police's reply to Zomato, Paytm viral on social mediaMai UP 112 bula loonga: UP Police's reply to Zomato, Paytm viral on social media

    c. Kargil Vijay Diwas, Salute to all brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

    d. For your tomorrow, We gave our today.....Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

    e. Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

    f. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

    g. Born to fight, trained to kill, prepared to die, but never will. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

    h. Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

    i. You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know.

    More KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS News  

    Read more about:

    kargil vijay diwas indian army

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X