21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Wishes, messages and more

New Delhi, July 24: Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year celebrations are likely to be muted. On July 26, India will observe the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this day in 1999, India successfully regained command over all the high outposts.

Here are some of the wishes and messages to send it to your dear ones

a. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Salutes our national heroes! Jai Hind Vande Mataram.

b. Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

c. Kargil Vijay Diwas, Salute to all brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

d. For your tomorrow, We gave our today.....Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

e. Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

f. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

g. Born to fight, trained to kill, prepared to die, but never will. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

h. Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

i. You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 11:19 [IST]