    21.80 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: More than 21.80 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and over 1.90 crore jabs are still available with them, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

    In a statement, the ministry said 40,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days.

    21.80 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

    "The government has so far provided, both through the free-of-cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to states/UTs," the ministry said in a statement.

    Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 22, 2021, including wastages is 19,90,31,577 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Sunday).

    More than 1.90 crore Covid vaccine doses (1,90,20,313) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 12:54 [IST]
