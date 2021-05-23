Sputnik V production in India expected to begin by August; 3 million doses will be supplied by May-end

In policy reversal govt says family members can be covered under workplace COVID-19 vaccination

21.80 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 23: More than 21.80 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and over 1.90 crore jabs are still available with them, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said 40,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days.

"The government has so far provided, both through the free-of-cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to states/UTs," the ministry said in a statement.

Covid-19 vaccine: Arvind Kejriwal has 4 suggestions for PM Modi to boost production

Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 22, 2021, including wastages is 19,90,31,577 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Sunday).

More than 1.90 crore Covid vaccine doses (1,90,20,313) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 12:54 [IST]