205 with criminal background, 366 crorepatis in new UP assembly

New Delhi, Mar 14: Out of the 403 winning candidates analysed in 2022, 205(51%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 402 MLAs analysed during Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, 143(36%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

158 (39%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. Out of 402 MLAs analysed during Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, 107 (26%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

5 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves. 29 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

6 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 6 winning candidates 1 winner candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

111 (44%) out of 255 winning candidates from BJP, 71(64%) out of 111 winning candidates from SP, 7(88%) out of 8 winning candidates from RLD, 4(67%) out of 6 winning candidates from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, 4(67%) out of 6 winning candidates from Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal, 3(25%) out of 12 winning candidates from Apna Dal (Soneylal), 2 (100%) from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, 2 (100%) from INC and 1(100%) BSP winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

90 (35%) out of 255 winning candidates from BJP, 48(43%) out of 111 winning candidates from SP, 5(63%) out of 8 winning candidates from RLD, 4(67%) out of 6 winning candidates from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, 4(67%) out of 6 winning candidates from Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal, 2(17%) out of 12 winning candidates from Apna Dal (Soneylal), 2 (100%) from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, 2 (100%) from INC and 1(100%) BSP winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 403 winning candidates analysed, 366 (91%) are crorepatis. Out of 402 MLAs analysed during Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, 322 (80%) MLAs were crorepatis.

233 (91%) out of 255 from BJP, 100 (90%) out of 111 from SP, 9 (75%) out of 12 from Apna Dal (Soneylal), 7 (88%) out of 8 from RLD, 6 (100%) from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, 6 (100%) from Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal, 2 (100%) from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, 2 (100%) from INC and 1 (100%) BSP winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 8.06 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 was Rs 5.92 crore.

The average assets per winning candidates for 255 BJP winning candidates is Rs 8.14 Crores, 111 SP winning candidates is Rs 7.39 Crores, 12 Apna Dal (Soneylal) winning candidates is Rs 7.13 Crores, 8 RLD winning candidates is Rs 7.56 Crores, 6 Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party winning candidates is Rs 7.94 Crores, 6 Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal winning candidates is Rs 6.64 Crores, 2 INC winning candidates is Rs 19.71 Crores and 2 Jansatta Dal Loktantrik winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 13.75 Crores.

Other details:

169 (42%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 232 (58%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. 2 winning candidates have declared they are more than 80 years old.

Out of 403 winning candidates analysed, 47 (12%) winning candidates are women. In 2017, out of 402 MLAs analysed, 40 (10%) MLAs were women.

Comparative analysis:

Number of re-elected MLAs/MLCs: Number of re-elected MLAs/MLCs analysed in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections of 2022 is 211.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs/MLCs in 2017: The average assets of re-elected MLAs/MLCs in 2017 was Rs 5.24 crore.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs/MLCs in 2022: The average assets of re-elected MLAs/MLCs in 2022 is Rs 8.28 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs/MLCs from 2017 to 2022: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs/MLCs is Rs 3.04 crore i.e. by 58%.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 9:01 [IST]