2024 LS polls: BJP to focus on 1 lakh booths

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 15: The BJP has identified one lakh booths where the party is weak and formed a panel to strengthen its base.

The saffron party had earlier identified 73,000 booths across the country and had formed a committee headed by vice president Baijayant Panda with the motto of increasing its reach. The BJP teams had visited 90,000 booths.

40,000 party workers along with the MPS and members of the legislative assembly have been working on the ground to strengthen booths, ANI reported.

However, the data collected will be sent to the party leaders to help the party focus sharply on seats considered weak with the help of an application which is used for constant communication and real-time feedback.

In addition to it, call centres at state and national levels have been set up, so calls can be made to people at the grassroots and verify data uploaded on the app, the report adds. Sources from the party have told the news agency that multiple feedback has been received from states including those where the BJP is in power.

Going by the report, the panel of weak booths is headed by Panda while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will head another committee which has identified 144 weak Lok Sabha seats. The committee has advised union ministers to spend at least three nights in a month in constituencies assigned to them until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to seek constant feedback from the ground and share it with the party's top brass. These weak booths as well as weak Lok Sabha seats have been identified by the party based on its performance in the 2014 and 2019 polls.

The BJP had won 303 seats on its own in 2019 Lok Sabha election but failed to open an account in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 22:58 [IST]