2023: From 'Salaar' to 'Dunki', here are top five most-awaited Indian movies of the year

India

Here is the list of five movies which are eagerly awaited by fans in 2023.

Mumbai, Dec 30: 2022 was a great year for South Indian film industry. Several movies crossed borders and achieved pan-India success.

As the year is now coming to an end, let's take a look at the top five movies which are being awaited by fans across the country:

'Salaar'

'KGF' creators Prashant Neel and Hombale Films are back with yet another crime thriller 'Salaar'. The movie stars 'Baahubali' star Prabhas. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in negative roles while Shruti Haasan will be doing the role of female lead. Although there were reports which claimed that the movie was a remake of the director's earlier movie 'Ugramm', Neel denied the rumours saying it is an original flick.

'Indian 2'

Kamal Haasan and Shankar have reunited for their blockbuster 'Indian' (Hindustani in Hindi) sequel. The second part has been in the making for over three years now and delayed for one or the other reason. With Kamal returning to form with 'Vikram' and South Indian movies getting acceptance among Hindi audience, industry is now having high hopes on this movie.

'Dunki'

Raju Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated for 'Dunki' which will hit the screens in December 2023. With the two big names joining hands for the first time, there is a lot of hype around this project. With a little bit of extra effort, the movie can be made in pan-India project. The film has Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role.

'Jailer'

'Jailer' is an action comedy film written and directed by Nelson, and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, with Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in supporting roles. It marks the debut of Shiva Rajkumar in Tamil cinema. The movie is scheduled for release 'Jailer'.

'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Arjun Reddy' fame. It is a gangster drama that revolves around the relationships among all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature.

