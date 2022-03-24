YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2020 Delhi riots: No bail for Umar Khalid says court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 24: A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case of larger conspiracy in connection with Delhi riots in February 2020.

    Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who was scheduled to pronounce the order Wednesday, posted the matter for Thursday, saying it was not ready.

    2020 Delhi riots: No bail for Umar Khalid says court

    The court had reserved the order on March 3 after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for Khalid and the prosecution.

    During the argument, the accused had told the court that the prosecution lacked the evidence to prove its case against him.

    Khalid and several others, have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA in the case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

    The violence had erupted during the protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

    Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

    More UMAR KHALID News  

    Read more about:

    umar khalid bail petition

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X