2020 controversial tweet case: Actor Kamal Rashid Khan's bail plea hearing adjourned to Monday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 02: Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, will stay in jail in the controversial tweets case for now as hearing on his bail plea was adjourned to Monday.

He was held from Mumbai airport late night on August 29 for allegedly tweeting about actor Akshay Kumar and producer-director Ram Gopal Varma in 2020.

His bail plea was to be heard on Friday in the metropolitan magistrate's court in Borivali but it was adjourned for Monday as the judge is on leave, Khan's lawyer Jay Yadav said.

While police have said his tweets were communal and targeted Bollywood personalities, Khan, in his bail plea moved through advocate Ashok Sarogi, has claimed his tweets were only comments on the film 'Laxmi Bomb' (released only as Laxmi) and no offence was meant.

His plea has said Khan was acting as a ''critic and/or reporter in the film industry''.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.