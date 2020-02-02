2019 nCov in India: Second positive case of coronavirus reported in Kerala, patient closely monitore

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 02: A second positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital is stable and is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shailaja said the patient has been admitted and undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College. Speaking to reporters, she said,''We haven't got report from National Institute of Virology, Pune yet. There are chances that it is positive but we can confirm it only after getting the report.''

Earlier on Saturday, the Kerala government said the condition of the medical student who has been found infected with Coronavirus and has kept in an isolation ward. The woman is a student of Wuhan university and is undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Three people have been arrested in Kerala for spreading false information in the social media on the novel Coronavirus, Shailaja said. They had put out false news about those who had travelled from coronavirus affected countries and are under home surveillance, she told reporters here tonight.

Meanwhile, Indian evacuated its citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of deadly virus in two different batches. The first batch of Indians were airlifted on Saturday from China while another Air India special flight carrying Indian passengers arrived in Delhi.