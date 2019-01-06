  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2019 Lok Sabha polls: Rajnath to head BJP's manifesto committee

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 6: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lead BJP's 20-member 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) committee and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be in-charge of publicity.

    Rajnath

    The BJP on Sunday appointed senior leaders Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley as the head of 20-member 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) committee and publicity wing respectively for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as its president Amit Shah formed 17 groups in preparation for the elections.

    The announcement comes a day after the party appointed appointed Lok Sabha poll in-charge in five states, giving charge of Uttar Pradesh to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and of Delhi to Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman.

    Also Read BJP's poll in-charges: Piyush Goyal for TN, Nadda gets UP

    Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are the other members of the committee tasked with preparing the party's manifesto, a statement said. Jaitley will also be a member of this committee.

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari will head a committee which will reach out to social and volunteer organisations while his Cabinet colleague Sushma Swaraj will head a group that will produce literature for the polls, it added.

    Prasad will head the party's media group while Union minister Prakash Javadekar will lead the wing which will organise meetings of intellectuals.

    The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May with the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election.

    with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    2019 lok sabha elections amit shah bjp rajnath singh arun jaitley

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue