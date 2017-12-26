2018 will see huge emphasis on border security

In the wake of increasing ceasefire violations by Pakistan, India is all set to strengthen its border security in 2018. There were at least 61 terror attacks reported across Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East and the home ministry is not set to step up border security further.

The scale of the ceasefire violations have shot up. In 2017 alone there were 770 odd such violations when compared to the 228 in 2016. Border security would be crucial for India in 2018.

The year 2017 has seen a host of such violations apart from the skirmish at Doklam. As per an assessment done, there is bound to be a spurt in infiltrations and ceasefire violations during 2018.

With the Army's "Operation Clean Up," being a major success there are hardly any foot soldiers and commanders left on the ground. This has prompted Pakistan to up the ante, the analysis also said.

