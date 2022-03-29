2015 IAS topper Tina Dabi is engaged, set to tie the knot again with Rajasthan cadre IAS officer: See pic

Domicile norms set to kick in at J&K: Exemption for Army, IAS, IPS officers

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 29: Tina Dabi, topper of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in 2015, recently announced her engagement to Pradeep Gawande.

Tina Dabi and Gawande's wedding is scheduled at a hotel in Jaipur on April 22.

Pradeep Gawande was born on December 9, 1980, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. He has been collecting Churu for a very long time now. Meanwhile, Pradeep completed his MBBS degree prior to completing the UPSC examination.

Gawande is a 2013 batch officer, is Director of Archaeology and Museum Department, Jaipur, while Tina Dabi is a 2016 batch IAS officer and is currently posted as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department in Jaipur.

Earlier, All India topper Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, in 2018. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.

Tina is arguably the most popular IAS officer on social media with her number of followers on Instagram exceeding seven lakh. However, she is no longer as prolific with her social media posts as she was in the past.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:04 [IST]