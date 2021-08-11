Domicile norms set to kick in at J&K: Exemption for Army, IAS, IPS officers

2015 IAS batch toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan officially divorced

New Delhi, Aug 11: A family court in Jaipur granted divorce to IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan. Tina Dabi, topper of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in 2015, and her husband, IAS Athar Khan, had filed for divorce in November 2020.

Both had filed the application for divorce before the court in November last year with mutual consent, two years after they got married.

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan are officers of the Rajasthan cadre and are currently posted in Jaipur.

Their relationship apparently started at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie and subsequent wedding grabbed the attention of the nation. Dabi ranked first in the UPSC examinations, Khan ranked second in 2015.

Earlier, Tina Dabi had removed videos and photos of her new posting in Sri Ganganagar days after her transfer from Bhilwara caused separation from husband Athar Aamir Khan.

Her note read, "Baggage you don't need to carry: your past, guilt, expectations, others' mistakes, negativity."

All India topper Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, in 2018. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.

However, the affable IAS officer from Delhi became a topic of intense social media discussion recently after it emerged that she had dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri bahu from her Instagram bio.

Tina is arguably the most popular IAS officer on social media with her number of followers on Instagram exceeding seven lakh. However, she is no longer as prolific with her social media posts as she was in the past.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and many Union ministers were among those who had attended their wedding reception in Delhi.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 9:48 [IST]