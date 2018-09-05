2008 Malegaon blast accused Ramesh Upadhyay to contest 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Mumbai, Sep 5: 2008 Malegaon blast accused retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay will contest 2019 Lok Sabha Election from Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal on Hindu Mahasabha ticket.

The development came exactly 10 years after a powerful low-intensity bomb planted on a motorcycle ripped through a crowded Muslim-majority locality of Malegaon town in Nashik, on September 29, 2008, killing seven and injuring over 100 people.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had declined to stay a lower court order for framing of charges in a case against Lt. Col. Srikant P Purohit and 13 other accused in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast. Purohit had challenged the decision of the lower court in the high court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges on September 5, the critical pre-trial process in the case.