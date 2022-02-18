2008 Ahmedabad blasts case: 38 convicts get death sentence, life imprisonment to 11

Ahmedabad serial blasts 2008: A look back at one of the most challenging investigations

Ahmedabad, Feb 18: A special court on Friday awarded death sentence to 38 convicts and life imprisonment to 11 in Ahmedabad serial blasts case in which 56 persons were killed and over 200 injured in 2008.

The arguments on the quantum of sentence concluded on Tuesday, and the court of special judge A R Patel had kept the matter of judgement for February 18.

The special court had last week convicted 49 people and acquitted 28 others, more than 13 years after a series of bomb blasts killed 56 people and left over 200 injured in Ahmedabad, within 70 minutes, on July 26, 2008.

The convicts attract a maximum punishment of death sentence and imprisonment for life under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The accused have been convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act. One accused was also convicted under the Arms Act.

They were convicted under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 121 (a) (conspiracy to wage war or attempt to wage war against the nation) and 124 (a) (sedition) among others of the IPC, and 16(1)(a)(b) of the UAPA related to punishment for a terrorist act.

The court had concluded a trial against 77 accused in September last year. Of the 78 accused put on trial, one had turned an approver.

The police had claimed that people associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), a faction of radicals of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were involved in the blasts.

It was alleged that the IM terrorists had planned these blasts to avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots.