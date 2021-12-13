20 years of 2001 Parliament attack: PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes to those killed

The unseen side of Vajpayee and how national security was everything for him

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against a dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001, saying the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.

"I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," Modi tweeted.

Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:10 [IST]