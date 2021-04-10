YouTube
    20 doctors, six medical students of AIIMS in Delhi test COVID-19 positive

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Twenty doctors and six medical students of the AIIMS here have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, including two who had taken both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine, official sources said on Friday.

    The 20 doctors include two faculty members. The rest are resident doctors, a source said.

    A majority of them have mild COVID-19. The contacts of most of them have been traced while for some the process is still, the source said.

    There are more than 3,000 doctors, including resident doctors and faculty members, at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

    The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has also hit Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 37 doctors at the private facility have tested positive for the virus.

    There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 0:03 [IST]
