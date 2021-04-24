20 COVID-19 patients dead at Jaipur Golden Hospital due to low oxygen pressure

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 24: As many as twenty critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis, officials said on Saturday. "The oxygen pressure has dipped as we are running out of stock," Dr DK Baluja, the medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital, told reporters.

He said the hospital has over 200 patients and they had only half-an-hour of oxygen was left at 10:45 am. It received the last refill of oxygen around midnight, after hours of delay.

"Nobody has promised anything. Everybody is saying we will do our best," the medical director said when asked if the hospital received any help from the government. Dr Baluja said the hospital has over 200 patients and 80 per cent of them are on oxygen support. Around 35 patients are in the ICU, he said.

Meanwhile, Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded over 3 lakh fresh infections, continuing the trend of registering the world's highest daily tally, with 3,46,786 people testing positive out of 17,53,569 people tested in the last 24 hours. India's total COVID-19 tally reached 1,66,10481 on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, the single-day toll also made a new record as 2,624 people died, taking India's total death tally to almost 1.9 lakh (1,89,544).

Around 2.19 lakh people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate of the country to 83.92 per cent, the Union health ministry's bulletin showed.