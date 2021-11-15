YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 women journalists detained over Tripura report granted bail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 15: Two women journalists detained on purported charges of publishing false news aimed at disrupting communal harmony, have been granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in the Gomati district of Tripura.

    Representational Image

    Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, journalists with HW News Network, were named in a FIR at Fatikroy Police Station of Tripura on Sunday based on a complaint filed by a supporter of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), alleging that they had maligned the image of Tripura government by their reporting, according to a statement issued by their employer.

    The duo are being kept at a government-run shelter home for women for the night and will be handed over to the Tripura police on Monday morning, an Assam police officer said.

    The two scribes were held by Assam Police on their way to Silchar airport later on Sunday, with Assam Police informing them that they were being held as "Tripura Police asked (Assam Police) to detain them (the duo)'."

    In a tweet, Sakunia wrote, "We have been detained at the Nilambazar police station, Karimganj, Assam. We were informed by the officer-in-charge of Nilambazar PS that SP of Gomti District gave the orders for our detention."

    More TRIPURA News  

    Read more about:

    tripura

    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X