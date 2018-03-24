2 terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag's Dooru area

Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Anantnag's Dooru area that started Friday night. The security personnel recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter in Dooru, reported news agency ANI.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Shistragam village in Dooru area of Anantnag, security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area late last night, a police official told PTI.

This is the second encounter this week after security forces launched an operation in Kupwara's Arampora and killed five terrorists who opened fire at an Army patrol party.

#SpotVisuals: 2 terrorists gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Anantnag's Dooru area, encounter over. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/OGUvAHcbq6 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

"In an encounter in Shishitergam Police station Dooru Anantnag; today morning two bodies of terrorists have been recovered along with two AK47s, pistols, grenades and arms and ammunition.Efforts are on to identify the bodies. Operation concluded", tweets J&K DGP SP Vaid.

Jammu and Kashmir police said all the terrorists killed in the Kupwara encounter are of foreign origin, prima facie appears to be related to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The encounter has highlighted gaps in the Army's vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) as the group of militants had managed to sneak in nearly 8 km after crossing two ridges of the Shamsabari mountain range, reports PTI.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day