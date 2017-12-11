2 terrorists gunned down by Army in Kashmir

Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place late last night at Bomai in Baramulla, officials said.

During the fierce encounter, the security forces managed to kill two terrorists. One more terrorist has been captured and is said to be severely injured.

The encounter lasted for over two hours and the security forces finally managed to get the better of the terrorists. The firing has stopped and the encounter has come to an end.

It is suspected that the terrorists were from the Hizbul Mujahideen. The security forces have seized a huge cache of arms and also the guns that were used by the terrorists in the encounter.

OneIndia News