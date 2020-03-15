2 suspected coronavirus patients flee from hospital

  • search
    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 15: Three suspected coronavirus patients who were quarantined left a government hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Saturday evening without informing anybody, the police said.

    By late night, however, two of them returned to the Ahmednagar district civil hospital. Search was on for the third patient, a Topkhana police station officer said.

    Punjab govt shuts down cinema halls, bans public gatherings due to coronavirus scare

    Earlier, two women and a man, admitted to a isolation ward of the district hospital in Ahmednagar, left without informing the doctors, an officer said.

    The civil surgeon contacted the Tophkhana police station in Ahmednagar city and sought polices help in tracing these persons, whose medical reports are awaited, the official added.

    A person in Ahmednagar district is among the 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
