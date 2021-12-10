Can Omicron fully dodge vaccine protection? Here's what you should know

2 more Omicron cases reported in Gujarat, NRI's wife, brother-in-law test positive

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 10: The wife and brother-in-law of an NRI man, who had been found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 last week, were also detected with the new strain. With this Gujarat's omicron case stood at 3.

Genome sequencing of swab samples at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar has established that both the COVID-19 patients were also infected with the Omicron variant, the officials told PTI.

They were shifted to a special Omicron Ward created in the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in the city, said a release by the JMC.

On December 4, genome sequencing of swab sample had established that the 72-year-old NRI man, who arrived here from Zimbabwe, one of the countries categorized as "at-risk" by the central government, had contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The next day, the NRI man's wife, who came with him from Zimbabwe, and his brother-in-law, who lives in Jamnagar, tested positive for the coronavirus. Their swab samples were sent to GBRC to find out whether they were infected with the Omicron variant, said the release.

Genomic sequencing is a process to decode genes in SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, to help scientists find which variant might be present in swab samples.

Notably, no other family members or school students who used to visit the house of the NRI man's brother-in-law for tuitions, tested positive for coronavirus during contact tracing and testing exercise.

As a precautionary measure, the municipal corporation had declared the residential society, where the NRI's family resides, a micro-containment zone and restricted the movement of people there by putting barricades.

As directed, officials had also conducted an exercise of administering COVID-19 vaccines to people in the area who have not taken the first or second dose till date, the release said.

With PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 16:02 [IST]