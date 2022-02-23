Bajrang Dal activist murder case: 2 more held, curfew extended till Feb 25 in Shivamogga

India

oi-Prakash KL

Shivamogga(KTK), Feb 23: The cops investigating the murder case of the Bajrang Dal activist have arrested two more persons, state home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday.

The home minister has also ordered the audit of the performance of the two police stations in Shivamogga in the wake of the 28-year old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's death. "We need to ascertain how many police officers and personnel were there in these two police stations in the past five years and how they monitored these accused (those eight arrested) who have a huge criminal past," PTI quoted him as saying.

He warned that "irresponsible" police officers will not be spared, which led to "the incidents". Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said on Tuesday. "Eight people have been arrested so far officially while interrogation of others is on," Jnanendra, who hails from the Shivamogga district, told reporters.

He said the "background" of all the accused is being investigated. According to him, most of them have a "long criminal past". "I have written to the Director General of Police Praveen Sood to know the reason behind the anti-social elements growing in Shimvamogga and fix the accountability of the police", the Minister said. Jnanendra said Shivamogga has become a breeding ground for criminals from across Karnataka and if the responsibilities were not fixed then it will allow such elements to grow further.

To a query whether Harsha pursuing strong Hindutva ideology or some personal rivalry, triggered his murder, Jnanendra said this will come out in a detailed investigation. He, however, said the government has not taken it as an "ordinary murder". "We never perceive this as an ordinary murder case. We will bring out the forces behind it. There are lots of possibilities in this case involving various organisations, which the police are looking into," said the Minister.

Mohammed Kashif, Syed Nadeem, Ashifullah Khan, Rehan Khan, Nehal and Abdul Afnan are among the eight arrested and they are all residents of Shivamogga, police said.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city.