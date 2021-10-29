YouTube
    2 more charges added against witness in Aryan Khan case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Oct 29: The Pune Police has pressed two more charges against Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai cruise on drugs case.

    "Section 465 (forgery) and Section 468 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been added against Gosavi in the case for allegedly forging several documents and using them at multiple places," the police said in a statement.

    Prior to this he was booked under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and also under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

    On Thursday the police police had arrested Gosavi in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered against.

    He did not surrender before the police, the official said. Gosavi, said to be a "private investigator" whose photos and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2, had been absconding.

    Recently, another witness in the drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid on the cruise ship, about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede".

    Aryan Khan

    Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 8:34 [IST]
    X