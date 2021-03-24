'2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche': PM Modi in Bengal's Kanthi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wedesday addressed a public rally in Kanthi, West Bengal.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said that this is a very crucial time for first-time voters and youth aged around 25 in Bengal. They have the responsibility to build the future of Bengal and thus, 'Ashol Poriborton' is the need of the hour, the PM said.

"2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche", can be heard across Bengal can be heard across Bengal," says PM Narendra Modi in Contai.

''BJP's Bengal manifesto made keeping in mind the development and aspirations of people of Bengal. Didi not giving modern agri infra to farmers of Bengal,'' PM said.

PM further said,''Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your 'khela'. Thus on May 2, West Bengal will show door to Did Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your 'khela'. Thus on May 2, West Bengal will show door to Didi. Our mothers and sisters have forward in huge numbers to punish TMC in this election.''

AAP leaders violated coronavirus rules at Moga rally: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

''Didi hasn't been able to answer those who were first destroyed by Amphan & later by 'tolabaaz' of TMC. The relief sent to Bengal by Centre got stuck in the 'Bhaipo window'. Didi, Bengal wants to know who looted the relief for Amphan?,'' he said.

''Why are Amphan-struck people still forced to live under shattered roofs? Didi is nowhere to be seen when there is a need but when elections draw near, she says "Sarkar Duare-Duare". This is their (TMC) khela. Even the children in Bengal have understood it,'' PM Modi said during a rally in West Bengal.