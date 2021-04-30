YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bengaluru

    2 in Bengaluru arrested for selling fake RT-PCR report

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 30: Two people allegedly issuing fake negative RT-PCR reports for Rs 700 each have been arrested here, police said on Friday.

    2 in Bengaluru arrested for selling fake RT-PCR report

    Mukesh Singh (25), a native of Rajasthan, and Nagaraj M (39) whose nativity was not immediately known were caught after a decoy customer was sent to them to get the fake report, the police said.

    Five negative RT-PCR reports were seized from the accused, they said.

    MORE NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X