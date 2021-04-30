2 in Bengaluru arrested for selling fake RT-PCR report

3000 corona patients gone 'missing', switched off their phones in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 30: Two people allegedly issuing fake negative RT-PCR reports for Rs 700 each have been arrested here, police said on Friday.

Mukesh Singh (25), a native of Rajasthan, and Nagaraj M (39) whose nativity was not immediately known were caught after a decoy customer was sent to them to get the fake report, the police said.

Five negative RT-PCR reports were seized from the accused, they said.