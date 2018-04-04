Two CRPF jawans were mowed down by a para-military force vehicle when its driver lost control due to stone pelting at Hiller area in Kokernag of South Kashmir, police said tonight.

The incident took place this evening when CRPF troops were withdrawing after a day-long law and order duty in the area.

According to the police, the driver of the CRPF armoured vehicle was pelted stones in the area, 85 kms from here, during the withdrawal operation in the evening.

The driver, identified as Roop Singh, lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorcycle on which two CRPF jawans -- Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani -- were riding.

They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. The driver of the armoured vehicle has been hit in his head and has been rushed to an Army hospital in Srinagar. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot to maintain law and order, officials said.

PTI

