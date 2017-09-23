2 coaches of Agra-Gwalior passenger train derail in Agra, no casualties

Two coaches of an empty Agra-Gwalior passenger train derailed at the Agra Cantonment railway station in the early hours on Saturday. No casualties reported.

Railway officials said the train was moving to the yard for cleaning when the derailment took place around 4 am.

Train operations were not affected by the derailment, the officials said.

There have been a series of derailments in the past few weeks.

On September 7, there were three derailments in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi. In the Delhi accident, one person was injured.

At least 23 people were killing and several injured on August 20, after 14 coaches of the high-speed Kalinga-Utkal Puri Haridwar Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar.

PTI