2 Army officers killed in accidental grenade blast along LOC in J-K's Poonch

India

oi-Prakash KL

Jammu, July 18: An army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Defence Public Relations Office informed on Monday.

The army captain and the JCO were taken to Udhampur for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.

"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," ANI quoted PRO Defence Jammu as saying.

According to the Defence PRO, the blast occurred along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday night, when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them. All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter.

"GOC @Whiteknight_IA and all Ranks salute brave hearts Capt Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties on the LOC in Mendhar Sector. We offer deepest condolences to their family members," the Indian Army tweeted.