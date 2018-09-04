'2+2' talks: India hopeful of CAATSA waiver over S-400 deal with Russia

New Delhi, Sep 4: Among several other key issues set to be discussed during the '2+2' dialogue between India and the US, New Delhi is likely to push Washington for a waiver from CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), which may come into affect if India goes ahead with the purchase of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia.

India is likely to go ahead with its purchase from Russia despite possibility of sanctions looming large. On one hand India wants these missiles to strenghthen defence capabilities, but at the same time does not want to sour relations with the US. India is said to be hopful that the Trump administration would grant exemption to India under CAATSA.

India hopeful of CAATSA waiver over S-400 deal with Russia, News 18 report said while quoting sources.

Also Read | 2+2 dialogue an 'opportunity to enhance India-US ties': Official

The US has imposed military sanctions against Russia under stringent CAATSA. This also extends to countries that engage with Russia in defence matters.

Last month, the United States had described India as an "all-weather partner" and noted that the coming 2+2 dialogue with New Delhi is an important opportunity to enhance engagement on a range of diplomatic and security issues.

An ANI report, while quoting sources, said the issues like counter-terrorism, designation of International terrorist organisations and individual terrorists, sharing of information and cooperation in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could dominate the talks.

Also Read | Days ahead of 2+2 dialogue, US says no change to processing of H-1B visas

India would also ask for listing of more terror organisations as designated terrorist organisations, said reports..

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman would meet their United States counterparts Michael R. Pompeo (Secretary of State) and James Mattis (Secretary of Defence) for the inaugural US-India 2+2 Dialogue on September 6 in New Delhi.

India regards 2 +2 as highest political engagement with the US & diplomatic event this year, ANI report said while sources.

Also Read | S-400 missile deal: Will India be granted waiver from CAATSA?

Mattis and Pompeo would arrive in India tomorrow (September 5). Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will host dinner for James N. Mattis.