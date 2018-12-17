  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    1984 anti-Sikh riots were 'worst genocide ever', says Jaitley; Hails HC verdict

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday welcomed Sajjan Kumar's conviction in the 1984 anti Sikh riots case and said Congress goverments had indulged in coverups which are now being defeated.

    The Delhi High Court today convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti Sikh riots case. The HC awarded a life sentence to Kumar.

    1984 anti-Sikh riots were worst genocide ever, says Jaitley; Hails HC verdict
    File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

    "Judgement of Delhi High Court is an extremely welcome development. For many of us who are witnesses, it was perhaps the worst kind of genocide that we ever saw. Congress governments in that period repeatedly indulged in coverup exercises," Jaitley told the media.

    Also Read | 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar convicted, gets life term

    "The coverups are now being defeated. Sajjan Kumar was a symbol of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The legacy of 1984 anti-Sikh riots hangs around the neck of Congress and Gandhi family," he added.

    The order was passed while reversing the verdict of the trial court which had acquitted Kumar. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel had on October 29 concluded hearing arguments on the appeals filed by the CBI, riots victims and the convicts, and reserved the judgement.

    While passing its order, the court directed that "Sajjan Kumar shall not from this moment till his surrender leave the NCT of Delhi and shall immediately provide to the CBI the address and mobile number(s) where he can be contacted."

    Former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others had been held guilty in the case earlier by the trial court.

    While acquitting Sajjan Kumar, the trial court had awarded life term to Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal, and a three-year jail term to two others - former MLA Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

    Read more about:

    sajjan kumar 1984 anti sikh riots arun jaitley

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue