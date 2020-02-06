  • search
    Lucknow, Feb 06: The Uttar Pradesh police arrested 19 persons on charges of sedition from Azamgarh.

    The ones arrested are among the 35 persons named in the FIR, the police said. The arrests were carried out during a protest against the citizenship law.

    19 persons arrested on charges of sedition at Azamgarh

    The police while countering the allegations said that there was no lathi charge. The rioters starting pelting stones at the police. It was only then that tear gas shells were used. The women were injured in the stone pelting by the rioters, the police also said.

    It was further alleged that the protesters had gathered on Tuesday afternoon and surrounded the park from all sides. They even beat up people who were standing nearby.

    The protesters on the other hand alleged that the police had used communal slurs against the women. The police denied this allegation and said that at the protest venue, the people gathered had chanted anti national slogans.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 7:32 [IST]
