19 killed, several injured after KSRTC bus collides with truck at Coimbatore

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 20: At least 19 people were killed on Thursday and several others injured after a KSRTC bus going to Kochi collided with a lorry at Avinashi town in Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred around 3.15 am when the Ernakulam bound KSRTC Garduda Volva air-bus carrying 48 passengers onboard collided with lorry.

The bodies have been taken to Tirupur government hospital.

Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi said,''19 people - 14 men and 5 women, died in the collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus & a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district.''