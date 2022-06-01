YouTube
    19 kg commercial LPG cylinders price slashed by Rs 135; Check rates in your city

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 01: The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders will be cheaper by Rs 135 from June 1, 2022. With this, the 19 kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,219 instead of Rs 2,354 in Delhi, and Rs 2,171.50 instead of Rs 2,306 in Mumbai.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In Kolkata, the same price has been reduced from Rs. 2455 to Rs. 2322, and in Chennai, the 19kg commercial cylinder price has been reduced from Rs. 2508 to Rs. 2373.

    On the other hand, according to earlier reports, the 14.2kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs. 1003 in Delhi, while the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana are getting a subsidy of Rs. 200. So, they need to pay Rs. 803 for the same LPG cylinder.

