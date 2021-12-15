188 FCRA registered NGOs audited from Jan 2021: MHA

New Delhi, Dec 15: The Ministry of Home has informed Parliament that a total of 188 FCRA registered NGOs have been audited from January 2021 till date.

The ministry in a written reply said that the audit is being conducted to fulfil the responsibility cast upon the Government under The Foreign Contribution (Regulation Act, 2010. This was done to regulate the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution to the NGO.

The ministry was asked about the number of NGOs audited by the Government from January 2021 till date. The MHA was also asked whether the Government is investigating reports that the auditors have exhibited discriminatory bias of religious and political parochialism. The MHA said that no such report has been received by it.

While defending the FCRA regulations, the government had told the Supreme Court that it recognises the role of non-profit and voluntary organisations in national development and genuine NGOs need not shy away from any regulatory compliance mandated under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

It said the right to form associations and the right to freedom of trade and profession cannot include the right to receive unbridled and unregulated foreign contributions.

It is also respectfully submitted that the answering respondent recognises the role of non-profit organisations (NGOs) and voluntary organisations in national development, it said.

Genuine NGOs need not shy away from any regulatory compliance mandated under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for quick and effective monitoring of the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution for sake of transparency, accountability so that the foreign contribution is not received and utilised for any activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, public order and interests of the general public and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, the affidavit said.

