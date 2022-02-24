Ukraine vs Russia: How do the militaries match up

182 Indians returns from Ukraine in Special UIA flight as Russia announces military operation

New Delhi, Feb 24: The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) carrying 182 Indian nationals landed at the Delhi airport on Thursday at around 7:45 am, ANI reported.

"A special flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv, at 7:45 am today, with 182 Indian citizens, including students," an official of Ukraine International Airlines in India told ANI on condition of anonymity. The special flight mostly had students.

In the wake of the Ukraine crisis, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to airlift Indian nationals safely.

The GSA representative of the UIA thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India's aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for allowing the special UIA aircraft to operate the evacuation flight. "This has been possible with the support of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Indian Embassy beside the UIA team in both the countries working round the clock," news agency ANI quoted Anju Wariah as saying.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine - a claim the US had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

In the days to come, more flights are expected to be operated between Ukraine and India.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 9:53 [IST]