18 of 20 ministers are crorepatis in new Gujarat government

There are 3 ministers in the newly sworn in Gujarat government who have pending cases against them. Out of the 20 ministers sworn in 18 are crorepaties, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Saurabh Yashvantbhai Dalal Patel from Botad constituency with assets worth Rs.123.78 crores. The average assets of the 20 ministers is Rs 13.34 crore, the report further states.

The minister with the lowest declared asset is Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai from Devgadhbaria Constituency with assets worth Rs.35.45 lakhs.

A total of 13 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai of Jetpur constituency with Rs. 16.04 crores of liabilities.

A total of 3 (15%) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 17(85%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51-70 years. Out of 20 Ministers, only 1 is a woman.

OneIndia News