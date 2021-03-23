18 charged in Jaipur International Airport gold smuggling case

As NIA digs deeper into bomb scare case, what lies in store for MVA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 18 gold smugglers, who were apprehended at the Jaipur International Airport.

Investigation had led to the recovery of various incriminating material including chats, audio messages and images from the digital devices of accused persons.

It was revealed that above chargesheeted accused persons had conspired and formed an international gang for smuggling gold into India Investigation has also revealed the gold bars were being smuggled by the members of the gang to Jaipur from Saudi Arabia for its further delivery to gold dealers.