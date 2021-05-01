India records over 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April, highest since pandemic broke out

Some states to begin jabs for 18-44 yrs on May 1, Covid-19 vaccination drive to stabilise with time: Centre

Apollo, Fortis, Max hospitals to vaccinate 18-44 age group at select centres from May 1

US restricts travel from India to US due to Covid-19 outbreak starting Tuesday

18 affected by COVID-19 die on Gujarat hospital fire

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bharuch, May 01: At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday.

Gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients on stretchers and beds.

There were around 50 other patients at the four- storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward at 1 am. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said.

"As per information at 6.30 am, the death count in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths," a police official told PTI.

The 12 patients in the COVID-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke, Bharuch SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama said.

It is not clear if the remaining six also died in the Welfare hospital or while being shifted to other hospitals.

The COVID-19 designated hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from the state capital Ahmedabad and is being run by a trust.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, a fire official said. They were shifted to nearby hospitals, he added.