17-year-old missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh found, to return to India in a week, tells Chinese Army

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday informed the Indian Army that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and following due procedure for his release or return.

''The Chinese army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed,'' PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey told ANI.

It is yet to be confirmed if the person found is Miran Taron, the 17-year-old boy who the Army had sought assistance for.

Earlier, the Indian Army had sought assistance from China's PLA to locate and return a young boy who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and has been reportedly captured by the Chinese army, informed Defence Ministry's Tezpur Public Relation Officer.

"17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through a hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," PRO tweeted on Thursday.

On January 19, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao said the teenager, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted by the PLA from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on Tuesday.

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told PTI over phone from Ziro, the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district.

Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village.

The MP said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 15:16 [IST]