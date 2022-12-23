16 Soldiers Die in a road accident at Zema, North Sikkim

India

oi-Deepak Tiwari

The accident happened at Lachen town in North Sikkim early today i.e. Friday. The number of martyred soldiers is being placed at 16.

New Delhi, December 23: A tragic news has come from Zema, North Sikkim where an Indian Army vehicle met with a major accident. According to the media release from the Ministry of Defence the accident happened at Lachen town in North Sikkim early today i.e. Friday. The number of martyred soldiers is being placed at 16. However, four more soldiers have been injured and air-lifted for medical treatment.

In a press note issued by the spokesperson of the Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a convoy that moved towards Thangu from Chatten. Nonetheless, the unfortunate accident happened as the vehicle skidded down a steep slope. The terrain is like this that taking negotiating a sharp turn could be fatal at times and this is exactly what happened with the Army vehicle.

Indian Army Stands Firm With its Martyred Soldiers and Their Families

The Army spokesperson paid tribute to the martyred bravehearts and said that the Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss. According to the press note from the Army, whereas a rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated, 13 soldiers could not be saved. The efforts are being placed at the highest level to save the lives of the injured soldiers.

Out of the 16 martyred, there are three Junior Commissioned Officers as well who could not survive the unfortunate road accident. The scene of the accident is not just disturbing and shows the mayhem, the unfortunate event has again shown how difficult it is for our soldiers to traverse the terrain. The hill areas despite all recent infrastructures being built, still have a lot of challenges for armed forces to relocate from one place to another.

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to the Martyred Soldiers

As soon as the news of the accident reached the minister he was shocked and sad. The minister paid his tribute saying that he is deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. He also added that the nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment.

Paying his condolences to the bereaved families, Rajnath Singh prayed for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. Since it is still early, the condolences from the Prime Minister and other senior ministers are yet to come.

OneIndia also pays tribute to the martyred soldiers and prays for the quick recovery of the injured brave hearts.